Monterey Bay Football Club shares new crest, colors

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Monterey Bay Football Club shared their new crest and colors with the public Sunday.

Sporting Director and Head Coach Frank Yallop and Assistant Coach Ramiro Corrales will be at the Salinas Regional Soccer Complex meeting fans and signing autographs until 2:00 p.m.

The club will be making another appearance on Tuesday, July 20 at the Old Monterey Farmer’s Market.

Earlier this week, Monterey Bay F.C. revealed their official crest and colors in a short film.

The United Soccer League (USL) announced in February that Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) joined USL Championship for the 2022 season.

The club will play at the California State University Monterey Bay campus. They've also renovated the stadium, which will bring the venue’s capacity to 6,000 spectators.