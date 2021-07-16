Skip to Content
Monterey Bay FC unveils crest, colors for inaugural season

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The USL's Central Coast pro-soccer team has finally unveiled its crest and colors for the 2022 inaugural season.

Monterey Bay FC made the announcement via its Twitter page early Friday morning.

The video also shows a group of farmworkers and fishermen uniting under the flags while waving them proudly, leading up to the big reveal of the team crest.

Monterey Bay FC previously announced former San Jose Earthquakes members, Frank Yallop and Ramiro Corrales, as coaches for the team when it begins its first matches in 2022.

The team still hasn't announced its first roster members.

