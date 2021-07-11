Gonzales-native goes for title in the MotoAmerica Superbike SpeedFest

Top Stories

LAGUNA SECA, Calif. (KION) Racing with number 14, Gonzales-native Frankie Garcia is hoping for a podium finish at this year's MotoAMerica Superbike SpeedFest. On Sunday, Garcia is competing in the Roland Sands Super Hooligans Race and Mission King of Baggers motorcycle race.

Garcia, 30, has been racing since he was four years old. He went pro at 16, and went from attending Fairview Middle School in Gonzales to being homeschooled. Nearly 15 years later, Gracia juggles motorcycle racing with his full-time job.

Last year, Garcia came in third place, but he and his family had to celebrate his victory remotely because spectators weren’t allowed on the track. This is the first time in almost two years that Monterey County's WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has welcomed spectators to MotoAmerica for their Superbike Speedfest.

KION's Melody Waintal will have an exclusive interview with Garcia tonight at 5 p.m.