Salinas Police: Juvenile shot during large party

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 17-year-old is expected to be okay after Salinas Police say he was shot multiple times at a large party in Salinas.

Investigators found the male juvenile at a home on Baja Circle in Salinas on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police are also asking anyone with information to please call Salinas PD at 758-7321. Anonymous tips can also be made at 831-755-4222