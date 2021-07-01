Skip to Content
Police: Suspected DUI crash causes overnight power outage in Salinas

Salinas Police Department

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Power was knocked out in Salinas overnight after a suspected DUI crash near the intersection of San Juan Grade and Boronda Road.

Police say the crash happened around 1:14 a.m. and involved a car that crashed into a power pole.

The crash caused a portion of the north side of the city to lose power.

Police say a 22-year-old man exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and after further investigation was found to have a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

Investigators say the man was cited and released to a family member on a charge of driving under the influence.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the managing editor at KION News Channel 5/46.

