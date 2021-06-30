California to extend kindergarten for all 4-year-olds

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) California issued a new $262.6 billion operating budget that sets aside $2.6 billion so that all four-year-olds can enroll in kindergarten free of cost, regardless of their month of birth. This proposal could make a world of difference for over 90 thousand four-year-olds who are currently attending TK, or "transitional kindergarten."

Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for Courtney Aitken's full report on the possible implications.