California to extend kindergarten for all 4-year-olds

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) California issued a new $262.6 billion operating budget that sets aside $2.6 billion so that all four-year-olds can enroll in kindergarten free of cost, regardless of their month of birth. This proposal could make a world of difference for over 90 thousand four-year-olds who are currently attending TK, or "transitional kindergarten."

