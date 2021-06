Top Stories

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) The City of Hollister is partnering with the LGBTQ+ Resource Center to host a pride celebration Sunday.

Special guests speakers include Congressman Jimmy Panetta, Assemblyman Robert Rivas, Supervisor Bob Tiffany, Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki and Vice Mayor Rolan Resendiz.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have the details at 5.