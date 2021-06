Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The City of Salinas and Monterey County have come to an agreement on a new parking structure slated to be built on county property behind Salinas City Hall.

It’ll be located on the corner of Church and West Gabilan Streets.

Salinas Councilman Steve McShane says the parking is meant to meet the downtown revitalization effort.



KION’s Josh Kristianto will have more tonight at 10 and 11.