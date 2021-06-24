Watsonville Police mobile app allows residents to report illegal fireworks

Top Stories

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Reporting illegal fireworks just got easier for residents in Watsonville as they're able to do so using the police department's mobile app.

Watsonville Police say the app allows community members to directly call dispatch to report fireworks-related issues.

The cities ordinance on illegal fireworks allows police to fine violators $1,000 for either igniting or possessing fireworks.

Property owners also face citations if there's evidence illegal fireworks at the property, sold there or were set off on that property.

To get the Watsonville PD app you can use the QR code below, or search "Watsonville Police" on your mobile device.