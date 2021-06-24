King City Courthouse to reopen after being closed for eight years

Top Stories

KING CITY, Cali. (KION) No longer will South Monterey County residents have to make a 100 mile round-trip for court services. The King City Courthouse will reopen after nearly an eight year closure.

In 2013 the courthouse closed due to resource constraints. The reopening will bring back services such as

divorce, nullity, legal separation, limited civil cases, guardianships, to name a few.

KION's Erika Bratten hears from residents and the county to hear how this will make a difference for those currently having to drive to either Monterey or Salinas for services.