Highway 129 in Watsonville closed for ongoing shooting investigation

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has closed off parts of Highway 129 as a shooting investigation is underway.

Investigators say the shooting happened overnight and has led deputies to close off Highway 129 between Blackburn Street and Lakeview Road. The closure was reported around 5:30 Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office says they were initially looking for the suspect in the shooting but were unable to locate him in an RV he was reportedly in.

For now they're still combing the scene for evidence and are calling it an active crime scene.

Investigators say one person was injured in the shooting, but is expected to be okay.

The sheriff's office says this shooting is unrelated to a shooting that happened on Highway 129 Wednesday.