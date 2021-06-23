Skip to Content
today at 7:40 PM
Published 7:38 PM

Parents struggle with MPUSD school closures

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Parentss from three elementary schools within the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District are having a hard time accepting their school's closure.

It's not by choice, according to the district. Instead, the closures are a forced decision given the district's declining student enrollment. As a result, Highland, Foot Hill and Walter Colton Elementary schools are closing.

KION's Stephanie Aceves talks to parents who are sentimental about the campuses closing their doors and are concerned for their new commutes.

