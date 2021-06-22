4th of July events on the Central Coast

Top Stories

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- With most pandemic restrictions being lifted in California, including here on the Central Coast, many of the normal 4th of July events that were put on hold last year are coming back to life.

So if you're looking for something to do this Independence Day (It's on a Sunday, by the way), here's a list of some events going on:

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY

Scotts Valley - 4th of July Parade and Flyover - Begins at 3 p.m. on Scotts Valley Drive

Aptos - World's Shortest Parade - Begins at 10 a.m. on Soquel and State Park Drive

Watsonville - Spirit of Watsonville Neighborhood Parade - Details to come!

Roaring Camp "Ultimate Pod Party" - For event scheduling, click here!

Santa Cruz Firecracker 5k - More info here!

MONTEREY COUNTY

Pacific Grove - July 4th Downtown Celebration - Begins at 11 a.m.

Seaside - Broadway Block Party - Begins at 11 a.m. on Broadway Avenue (No Fireworks this year)

Fort Hunter Liggett - 4th of July Jamboree - Begins at 5 p.m. and entry fee is $5

We'll add more events onto this page as they're finalized!