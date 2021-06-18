Skip to Content
Monterey County Sheriff’s Office: Evacuation orders in place due to Willow Fire

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order due to the growing Willow Fire burning west of Arroyo Seco Road.

The orders are in place for Tassajara Road, northwest, to China Camp Campground in the Los Padres National Forest.

Monterey County Office of Emergency Services says this includes tributary Forest Routes and the Tassajara Zen Center.

This evacuation order means those who are a part of these impacted zones must leave immediately.

The fire is currently 180 acres.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the managing editor at KION News Channel 5/46.

