Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 9:58 AM

Governor Gavin Newsom unveils “California Dream Vacations” incentive for vaccinated Californians

Wikipedia / Cd637 / CC BY-SA 3.0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The push for vaccinations goes beyond cash prizes as Governor Gavin Newsom has unveiled an incentive that would provide vaccinated Californians with a dream vacation in the state.

The state is partnering with Visit California for the incentive, which is referred to as "Golden State Getaways."

Here's an example of some of the prizes vaccinated Californians can win:

The first six winners will be awarded these vacations on July 1. The prizes include hotels, food and entertainment for up to four people.

The governor's office says winners will receive $2,000 for expenses and that all vaccinated Californians 18 and older are automatically entered to win.

Get details for each package at Visit California. See Terms and Conditions.

California News / Coronavirus / Monterey County / News / San Benito County / Santa Cruz County
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the managing editor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content