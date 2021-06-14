Governor Gavin Newsom unveils “California Dream Vacations” incentive for vaccinated Californians

Top Stories

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The push for vaccinations goes beyond cash prizes as Governor Gavin Newsom has unveiled an incentive that would provide vaccinated Californians with a dream vacation in the state.

The state is partnering with Visit California for the incentive, which is referred to as "Golden State Getaways."

Here's an example of some of the prizes vaccinated Californians can win:

See the Giants play in San Francisco

Enjoy a spa in Palm Springs

Say hi to Mickey at Disneyland in Anaheim

Watch the Lakers play in Los Angeles

Learn to surf in San Diego

The first six winners will be awarded these vacations on July 1. The prizes include hotels, food and entertainment for up to four people.

The governor's office says winners will receive $2,000 for expenses and that all vaccinated Californians 18 and older are automatically entered to win.

Get details for each package at Visit California. See Terms and Conditions.