San Jose mother accused of killing child in Nevada has been arrested

DENVER, Colorado (KION-TV/CBS4 Denver) -- The San Jose mom accused of killing her own son and leaving his body in a Nevada desert has been arrested in Denver, Colorado.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez was tracked down by authorities who say she checked in to a Denver metro area hotel room on May 31.

Rodriguez was taken into custody and is facing murder charges in connection to the death of her son, 7-year-old Liam Husted.

Husted's body was found on a hiking trail near Las Vegas last month. A family member told investigators that Rodriguez had been missing, along with Liam, for about two weeks prior to the discover of his body.

A hiker found the boy's body on May 28 and authorities have been investigating the incident as a homicide ever since.

Rodriguez is expected to be booked into a Denver metro area jail pending her extradition to Las Vegas.