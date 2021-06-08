Mann Packing homicide suspect found dead in Monterey County Jail
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The suspect in a Gonzales murder investigation who was arrested in early June has been found dead in his jail cell.
The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Barry Sumagang was alone in his cell and found during a welfare check by jail staff.
Sumagang was booked in the Monterey County jail this month for allegedly murdering a Mann Packing employee outside of a Gonzales facility parking lot in late May.
The sheriff's office says an investigation is underway to confirm whether or not Sumagang's death was self-inflicted and if there was a policy violation on the part of jail staff.
Comments