Top Stories

GILROY, Calif. (KION) The House of Tears Carvers of the Lummi Nation are transporting a totem pole from Washington state to Washington D.C. and the Smithsonian.

The pole will stop at scared indigenous sites throughout the country, and raise awareness about the issues facing the people who live in those communities.

KION's Stephanie Aceves sits down with organizers and learns more about the journey they are undertaking at 5.