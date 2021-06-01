Bodycam footage from deadly VTA mass shooting released by Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

Top Stories

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION) The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam footage of their encounter with the suspect in the mass shooting in the VTA facility on May 26.

In a press conference, the Sheriff's Office said that as deputies entered the dispatch center of the facility, multiple gunshots were heard. At that point, deputies moved toward where the shots were fired to attempt to make contact with the suspect.

Toward the end of the video you can see a blurred image of a man deputies later identified to be a suspect, slumped over and suffering from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

That suspect was later identified as Valley Transportation Authority employee, Samuel Cassidy. Cassidy is believed to have shot and killed 9 coworkers before he was later found dead at the scene.

An additional investigation into Cassidy's home on Angmar Court revealed a huge arsenal of weapons, explosives and ammunition.

In all, authorities found a dozen weapons, 17 suspected Molotov cocktails and approximately 25,000 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators say Cassidy's home caught fire around the same time as the shooting.

The victims were later identified by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office:

Lars Lane, 63

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63

Timothy Romo, 49

Paul Megia, 42

Michael Rudometkin, 40

Taptejdeep Singh, 36

Jose Hernandez, 35

Adrian Balleza, 29

Alex Ward Fritch, 49

Investigators released full bodycam footage from their encounter with the suspect.