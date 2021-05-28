Salinas middle school renamed after beloved principal

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

Bolsa Knolls Middle School in North Salinas has been renamed after the school’s first principal, John Gutierrez.

Gutierrez died of COVID-19 related causes last October. Community members and the school district held a commemoration ceremony at the middle school on Friday in his honor.

Gutierrez served as a teacher and administrator in the Santa Rita Union Elementary School District for nearly 30 years.

