Health and housing complex breaks ground in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Community Health, Dientes Community Dental Care and MidPen Housing are partnering to create a 3.7-acre health and housing campus in Live Oak.

The health centers will open in 2022. They will include an 11-chair dental clinic that will serve 6,000 low-income patients a year, and a 20,000 sq. ft. primary care center that can serve up to 10,000 patients a year.

57 affordable housing residential units will also be constructed as part of the project.

