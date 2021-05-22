Skip to Content
Health and housing complex breaks ground in Santa Cruz

construction
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Community Health, Dientes Community Dental Care and MidPen Housing are partnering to create a 3.7-acre health and housing campus in Live Oak.

The health centers will open in 2022. They will include an 11-chair dental clinic that will serve 6,000 low-income patients a year, and a 20,000 sq. ft. primary care center that can serve up to 10,000 patients a year.

57 affordable housing residential units will also be constructed as part of the project.

