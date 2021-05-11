Salinas Police investigating suspicious death on Industrial Street

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police say a death investigation is underway after a dead body was found on Industrial Street in the city.

Police say they were called to reports of a dead body found early Tuesday morning around 12:30.

Investigators are calling the death "suspicious in nature" but are still working to find out how the individual died.

Police say that info will come pending autopsy results in the coming days.

The identity of the individual and cause of death are also pending those results.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Salinas Police directly.