GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Southbound Highway 101 near Elm Avenue in Greenfield is seeing delays after a big rig became disabled on the highway.

CHP says the incident happened Wednesday morning and is causing the right lane to come to a crawl.

As of 9:30 a.m., Caltrans says the right slow lane remains closed and will continue to be closed until about noon.

Traffic is continuing to move through the area.