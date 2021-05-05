Alvarado Street Brewery to open restaurant location in Salinas

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Owners of Alvarado Street Brewery have confirmed a new restaurant and bar will open in Salinas, replacing part of the old Rabobank building in Old Town.

Founder and Director of Brewing, J.C. Hill says the new site will be named "Alvarado on Main" and will be similar to the Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea locations, offering food and drink to guests.

Hill says the city still expects to develop residential apartments above the restaurant/bar, as part of a renovation effort in Old Town Salinas.

According to Hill, the Alvarado on Main project is hopeful for a Spring 2022 opening.

"We've been fortunate enough to navigate through the pandemic and continue to grow and prosper as a company," says Hill.

The pandemic forced Alvarado Street Brewery owners to adjust, leading to the closure of the Spreckles/Salinas tasting room early-on in the pandemic.

That tasting room off Dayton Street is expected to be open in July or August now, says Hill.

"Downtown Salinas was always front of mind," says Hill. "It's close to home, our production brewery headquarters in Spreckles and we have amazing fans here."