SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County Third District Supervisor announced he will not be seeking reelection and that his final term will end in 2022.

Supervisory Ryan Coonerty was elected as Third District Supervisor in 2014 and was reelected in 2018.

