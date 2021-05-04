Monterey Bay Aquarium prepares for return of all guests in mid-May

Top Stories

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The sights and sounds of the Monterey Bay Aquarium will soon be open to all guests as staff are slowly able to re-open after more than a year of the aquarium's doors being shuttered.

May 15 is the day guests will be able to visit their favorite marine animals, with reservations set of course.

The aquarium will be open at 50% capacity, keeping in mind that there's still the COVID-19 pandemic to contend with even as they reopen in May 2021.

