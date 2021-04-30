Two people shot in Salinas, including woman sleeping at home

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Two people were shot in Salinas early Friday morning including a woman who was shot in the torso while sleeping.

Salinas Police say the incident happened on the 700 block of Jefferson Street just after 1 a.m. early Friday morning.

It was there investigators found a woman had been hit with a single gunshot wound to her torso. Her husband who was sleeping next to her, narrowly avoided being shot.

Police say as they were conducting a search of the area, they found a 17-year-old male was also shot in his torso.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment with injuries that police say don't appear to be life threatening.

Police did not indicate that a suspect had been arrested but say the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Salinas P.D.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call our TipLine at 831 775-4222