San Benito County offering walk-in appointments for Friday vaccine clinic

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The San Benito County health office says Friday's vaccine clinic at Rancho San Justo Middle School is offering walk-in appointments for a limited time.

The clinic is being held Friday April 30 and will allow walk-ins for as long as supply is available.

Those visiting will need to provide government-issued identification showing a full name and date of birth.

The clinic is being run by OptumServe and has appointments available for anyone 16 and older.

Those who wish to schedule an appointment to schedule a specific time can visit myturn.ca.gov