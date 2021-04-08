Salinas Police investigating shooting at Sanborn and Industrial

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police are investigating a shooting off Sanborn and Industrial where they say at least two people were shot.

Police on scene say the incident happened Wednesday night and they've continued their investigation into this morning.

When our cameras arrived at the scene Thursday morning police officers had multiple areas off Sanborn and Industrial closed off.

They were also seen towing a car away that Police said was the potential suspects vehicle.

Police have not provided an update on the victim's conditions at this time.

This is a developing story.