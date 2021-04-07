Super Silver Jewelry burglar suspect sought by Santa Cruz Police

Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Santa Cruz Police are asking for the public's help locating and identifying the suspect in the burglary of a jewelry store in Santa Cruz.

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male, 30-40 years. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and grey or black pants at the time of the burglary.

Police say the suspect is believed to have smashed the front window of the Super Silver Jewelry store off Pacific Avenue and stole several items of jewelry.

Officers say they searched the business and discovered the suspect had escaped before they got there.

The total loss to the business is unknown but investigators say it could range somewhere around tens of thousands of dollars.

Through surveillance from the business and surrounding areas police were able to obtain an image of the suspect and are asking for the public's help identifying the individual.

The Santa Cruz Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Santa Cruz Police Department Investigations Section at (831) 420-5820 or leave information on the Crime Tip Line at (831) 420-5995.