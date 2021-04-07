Salinas man sentenced to 45 years in prison for raping a child

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 31-year-old Salinas man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for raping a child under the age of 14 multiple times as well as one count of child molestation.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office says Fredy Aguilar raped and molested a "Jane Doe" on several occasions from August 2018 to March 2020.

The D.A. says Aguilar was a family member of Jane Doe and was caught in the act of raping the young girl at a family party by another family member.

Jane Doe testified that she attempted to stop Aguilar by screaming but Aguilar threatened her and her parents if she screamed.

In addition to the prison sentence, Aguilar will need to register as a sex offender for life. A restraining order was also granted which prohibits Aguilar from contacting Jane Doe for a period of ten years.