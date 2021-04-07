Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 7:26 pm
Published 7:10 pm

Natividad offering vaccines to people 16 and up this weekend

Natividad nurses plea for more personal protective equipment
KION

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

Ahead of age eligibility requirements, which was scheduled for April 15, for people 16 and older, Natividad Medical Center is opening up this weekend's vaccine appointments to everyone.

Appointments are available at: http://mcvaccinate.com (scroll down to dates)

The decision to open expansion was consulted with the Monterey County Health Department, according to Natividad.

They also warn future vaccine clinics may be limited to those meeting California’s vaccine eligibility criteria, depending on vaccine appointment availability.

Author Profile Photo

Veronica Macias

Veronica Macias is an evening anchor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content