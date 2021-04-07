Natividad offering vaccines to people 16 and up this weekend

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

Ahead of age eligibility requirements, which was scheduled for April 15, for people 16 and older, Natividad Medical Center is opening up this weekend's vaccine appointments to everyone.

Appointments are available at: http://mcvaccinate.com (scroll down to dates)

Saturday, April 10 th Everett Alvarez High School - 7:00AM - 6:40PM click here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508094ca4aa23a7f94-greenfield

7:00AM - 6:40PM click here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508094ca4aa23a7f94-greenfield Sunday, April 11th Everett Alvarez High School - 7:00AM - 6:40PM click here: https://www.caprepmod.org/reg/1961701192

The decision to open expansion was consulted with the Monterey County Health Department, according to Natividad.

They also warn future vaccine clinics may be limited to those meeting California’s vaccine eligibility criteria, depending on vaccine appointment availability.