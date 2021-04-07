Monterey County Health Department: State’s vaccine supply to be reduced

Top Stories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Monterey County Health Department says the state's vaccine supply is expected to be reduced by over 400,000 doses.

Kristy Michie with county health made the announcement during a report to the Monterey County Board of Supervisors Wednesday afternoon.

She says the county just received the information from the state regarding the drop in doses, referring to it as unfortunate.

"All counties are likely to see a decrease in their allocation next week," Michie says.

Santa Cruz County says the decrease in doses statewide is primarily due to reductions in availability of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The county says they've learned those are due to supply chain issues on a national level.

How this will impact upcoming vaccination clinics is unclear as counties continue to plan to vaccinate additional people, especially as the April 15 date approaches in which everyone 16+ will be eligible to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.