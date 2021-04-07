Monterey Bay Aquarium to host virtual job fair

Top Stories

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- After announcing a reopening date for the general public May 15, the Monterey Bay Aquarium says they will host a virtual job fair to fill dozens of positions.

The job fair will take place April 14 with seasonal and limited full-time positions available include guest experience representatives, guest support services (custodial), and security officers.

Hours for the job fair are from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If interested, here's how you can participate:

Apply for an open position listed at the Aquarium’s website.

Sign up for the virtual job fair and book a 10-minute Zoom interview time.

Registered participants will receive a Zoom link two days before the event via email.

A functioning computer or mobile device camera is needed for the interview.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium says they're looking to fill more than 60 positions that'll serve to help welcome back guests to the aquarium when it reopens.

For more info on jobs at the Monterey Bay Aquarium you can click here