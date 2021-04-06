Tree worker injured by falling tree near Pescadero

Top Stories

PESCADERO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Multiple agencies responded to reports of a tree worker injured by a falling tree near Pescadero.

The man had to be rescued from a steep hillside and airlifted to the hospital as he suffered major injuries.

CalFire CZU says the incident happened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters on scene had to use a rope system to extricate the injured man who was 300 feet down a steep hill.

CalFire CZU says the incident took place just outside the CZU Lightning Complex burn area.