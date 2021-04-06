State Health announces criteria for fully reopening the state’s economy by June 15

Top Stories

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The California Department of Public Health has announced a set of criteria the state would have to meet which could allow officials to fully reopen the economy by June 15.

According to the state: On June 15, California will fully open its economy if two criteria are met:

If vaccine supply is sufficient for Californians 16 years and older who wish to be inoculated; and

If hospitalization rates are stable and low

State officials stress although activities and businesses would be allowed to reopen, "common-sense risk reduction measures" would still need to take place.

This includes encouraging Californians to get vaccinated and enforcing mask-mandates to prevent illness and promote health.

"We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic," says Governor Gavin Newsom. "We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here -- wearing masks and getting vaccinated -- but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter."

Although June 15 is the date the state currently has listed as potentially reopening the economy, there is an option for the state to revisit the date and possibly push it back.

Meanwhile the state says it will continue contact tracing and testing to detect cases early and contain spread of the virus.

“California has made incredible progress controlling the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, masking, and getting vaccines out quickly to Californians in every corner of the state, including in those communities hardest hit by this pandemic," says California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy baseline has shifted as the state announces reopening criteria for the state, certain counties.

The state has also announced it has met its goal of vaccinating 4 million people who have been most impacted by the virus, meaning its baseline for counties to reopen more business sectors has shifted.

This means counties can qualify for the orange tier if they meet the following criteria:

• 2.0 –5.9 daily new cases (per 100k)

• 2.0 – 4.9% positive tests for entire county

• Less than 5.3% positive tests for health equity quartile

Orange tier counties would essentially be allowed to increase capacity at restaurants, grocery stores, etc.

Based on this baseline shift, Monterey and San Benito Counties would qualify for the orange tier as of now but would have to wait until the state gives an official go-ahead for the counties to move into the orange tier.

Santa Cruz County, meanwhile, is only toeing the line for yellow tier qualifications as the adjusted case rate is still above the 1.9 needed to continue to reopen more business sectors and increase business capacity.