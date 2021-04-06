Soledad Police seeking individuals accused of following children while driving

Top Stories

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Soledad Police are seeking information that could lead them to the drivers of a vehicle seen apparently following children in various parts of the city.

Police say there's video from Monday of the vehicle slowly traveling behind a child riding a bike.

Investigators say the vehicle is reported to have one Arizona license plate on the rear and a section of the rear bumper is missing.

Occupants are described only as male and female.

Greenfield, Gonzales and King City police are all advised of the issue.

If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding it please call the Soledad Police Department at 223-5120.