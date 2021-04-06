Monterey and San Benito counties move to less-restrictive orange tier
MONTEREY, SAN BENITO COUNTIES, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The state's announcement that 4 million people in areas most impacted by COVID-19 have been vaccinated has allowed Monterey and San Benito counties to move into the less-restrictive orange tier.
This is Monterey County's first time in the orange tier and comes with changes primarily meant to expand capacity at local businesses.
- Amusement and theme parks: Parks can open at 25% capacity, and indoor capacity must also be limited to 25%. Walk-up ticket sales are allowed and indoor dining can open with limited capacity.
- Gyms and fitness centers: Indoor operations allowed with capacity limited to 25%. Indoor pools and climbing walls can open, but indoor hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms must remain closed.
- Live outdoor events and performances: Venues can open with attendance limited to 33% capacity. Capacity can be increased to 67% if everyone attending has had a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours before the event. Only California residents will be allowed.
- Movie theaters and family entertainment centers: At movie theaters, indoor operations are allowed with capacity limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer. Family entertainment centers are allowed to open outdoor kart racing, mini golf and batting cages, but also distanced indoor activities such as bowling alleys and escape rooms. Capacity must be limited to 25%.
- Museums, zoos and aquariums: Indoors allowed with capacity limited to 50%.
- Restaurants: Indoor operations allowed with capacity limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer.
- Wineries, breweries and distilleries where meals are not served: Indoor capacity limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
- Bars where meals are not served: Outdoors only.
- Shopping centers: Open with modifications. Common areas must remain closed, but food courts can open with reduced capacity.
Changes would take effect Wednesday at midnight.
