Monterey and San Benito counties move to less-restrictive orange tier

MONTEREY, SAN BENITO COUNTIES, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The state's announcement that 4 million people in areas most impacted by COVID-19 have been vaccinated has allowed Monterey and San Benito counties to move into the less-restrictive orange tier.

This is Monterey County's first time in the orange tier and comes with changes primarily meant to expand capacity at local businesses.

Changes would take effect Wednesday at midnight.