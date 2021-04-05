Unaccompanied migrant children in talks to be placed at Camp Roberts facility

Top Stories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Camp Roberts in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties may soon be home for unaccompanied migrant children attempting to come into the United States.

In a statement to KION news, The Department of Health and Human Services said Camp Roberts is under "active consideration."

It also reads "When we make the decision to activate an Emergency Influx Site for unaccompanied migrant children we will notify state and local authorities as well as members of Congress."

This comes after reports Friday that the Pentagon cleared the use of Camp Roberts to temporarily house migrant children traveling alone.

