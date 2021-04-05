Suspect accused of sexually assaulting three minors pleads no contest

Top Stories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A Pajaro man has entered a no contest plea on charges he sexually assaulted three minors.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office says 21-year-old Arturo Murguia Rodriguez raped a 13-year-old girl in an industrial park off Salinas Road.

During the Monterey County Sheriff's Office investigation into the initial claims, the girl reported receiving a text message from a 12-year-old classmate that said Rodriguez had raped her as well.

The same 12-year-old girl claimed Rodriguez also attempted to rape a friend of hers.

The D.A.'s office says they expect to sentence Rodriguez in June to 15 years in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.