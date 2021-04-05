Multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics forming in Monterey County

Top Stories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County expects to vaccinate more residents in the next two weeks with a series of clinics.

Natividad Medical Center will be holding a mass vaccination clinic at Everett Alvarez High School on April 10th and 11th. They are expecting to administer 8,100 Pfizer vaccines to eligible residents who sign up.

Mee Memorial Hospital will also be holding a vaccination clinic on April 15th, where every Californian 16 and older will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

Appointments for the vaccination clinic held by Natividad are still available. However, Mee Memorial Hospital one appointment available.

