SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Cal Fire CZU says crews were able to contain a fire burning near Laurel Glen Road in Santa Cruz County.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to a quarter-acre and are monitoring the fire in case it re-ignites.

In a tweet, Cal Fire CZU showed the fire as having sparked on Laurel Glen Road near Mountain View Road and Soquel San Jose Road.