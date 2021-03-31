Santa Cruz County moves to orange tier

Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) More industries can reopen now that Santa Cruz County is officially in the orange tier.

Restaurants, movie theaters and places of worship can increase operations from 25 percent capacity to a maximum 50 percent capacity. Retail stores can resume operations at full capacity.

Amusement parks, bowling alleys and live-audience outdoor events can also open in the orange tier with some modifications.

To search what other businesses are open in your county, click the following link: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.