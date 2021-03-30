Woman sentenced for 2019 crash that left three people dead

Top Stories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 3/30/2021 4 p.m. The Monterey County District Attorney's Office has sentenced Hilda Beatriz Valencia Flores to 11 years and 8 months in prison for a 2019 crash that killed three people.

Valencia Flores appeared in court along with the victims' family. During the sentencing, they described the pain they went through after three of their family members were killed in the crash.

KION's Elisha Machado was at the sentencing and saw tears rolling down Valencia Flores' face as the court read letters from family members.

The defense spoke on behalf of Valencia Flores, saying she is deeply sorry. She said she made the unfortunate choice to take a substance to get through her extreme hours as a farmworker, but that it is not an excuse for what happened that day.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hilda Beatriz Valencia Flores is set to appear in court Tuesday for a sentencing hearing after a 2019 crash that killed three people.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said Valencia Flores was heading south in the northbound lane on San Miguel Canyon Road when she and another vehicle carrying four people swerved in the same direction and hit each other head-on back in May 2019.

43-year-old Teresa Rangel, 58-year-old Marta Rangel Torres and 49-year-old Blanca Rangel were killed in the crash. The other driver, Anai Rangel, survived but had major injuries.

After the crash, Valencia Flores was arrested for driving under the influence.