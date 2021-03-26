Justice delayed for rape victims

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

In what was supposed to be a sentencing hearing, a former political consultant and North Salinas High School Coach managed to ends in delayed justice for his victims.

John Fickas, according to sources wants to get rid of his current attorney will be seeking new legal representation. Fickas filed what’s known as a Marsden motion, a legal document, brought by a defendant and filed with the court, seeking to fire the person's court-appointed attorney.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures” and this was his last chance. Fickas faces 28 years and eight months in prison.

The former coach pleaded no contest to three counts of rape by means of intoxication and three counts of sexual assault by force in January.

Sources tell KION it is very unlikely his attempt to withdraw his plea will be successful.