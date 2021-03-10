The City of Santa Cruz passes homeless camping ordinance

Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION)

On Tuesday night the City of Santa Cruz held a council meeting that went on for several hours.

Public comments lasted for at least two hours and in the end council voted to pass a municipal code that layouts when the homeless can temporarily campout.

Tuesday night also marked the second reading and passed 5 to 2.

The ordinance passed with several contingencies and won't likely go into implementation till about June, according to Elizabeth Smith, a city communications manager.

On April 13, the ordinance will be visited once again for expected set of amendments to be reviewed.

Under this new law, a homeless individual in not allowed to setup temporary camping in a residential area, park, or beaches. In areas where temporary camping is permitted unhoused people must setup one hour before sunset and must pickup by 8 a.m.