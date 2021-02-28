Salinas police can’t believe a music concert was held near the police station.

Top Stories

On Saturday night, the Salinas Police Department says a big crowd at a concert was broken on Rianda circle.

Officers got the call close at about 7:45 and discovered that over 100 people had gathered at a parking lot to listen to Los Bandadosos, a popular band from the 80s.

Organizers were charging a $20.00 cover fee and a $10.00 fee for anyone who wanted to watch the live stream online. Police say some 5,000 people were streaming it online. As for people who were present, some were in their cars, and others were found outside dancing.

Eventually, the event promoter, identified as Hector Campos, was located and police ordered him to shut down the event due to the noise complaint and the covid-19 safety concerns.

Campos was issued a citation and the event was shut down.