Published 12:26 pm

Supporting the ‘Slough: How experts hope new funding will restore the Elkhorn Slough

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) -- New funding to support a restorative initiative at the Elkhorn Slough sets its sights on the ecosystem, thanks to the Ocean Protection Council

The $1.3 million funding will help restore the slough, which supports a number of marine life, birds, fish and vegetation.

KION's Erika Bratten will have more about where the funding was generated from, and why its important for our Central Coast.

