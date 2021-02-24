Supporting the ‘Slough: How experts hope new funding will restore the Elkhorn Slough

Top Stories

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) -- New funding to support a restorative initiative at the Elkhorn Slough sets its sights on the ecosystem, thanks to the Ocean Protection Council

The $1.3 million funding will help restore the slough, which supports a number of marine life, birds, fish and vegetation.

