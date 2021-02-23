Salinas police continue to search for suspect in attempted homicide shooting at a restaurant parking lot

Top Stories

SALINAS, California

On Tuesday morning, the Salinas Police Department released updated information surrounding a shooting at a Denny's Parking lot that left two people injuried.

A man, which is believed to be the intended target, remains in the hospital in critical condition. The female passenger in the shooting incident has been released. Police say a nine-year-old boy in the backseat was thankfully unharmed.

The shooting happened on Friday, February 19 close to 10 p.m. at the Denny's parking lot at 2005 N. Main St.

Both victims, according to police, were 44 years of age and suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say suspect is described as a man having a medium build. He was seen wearing dark clothing with black and white tennis shoes and last seen running eastbound on Castro Street.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call Detective Garcia at (831)758-7132 or email him at chayeneg@ci.salinas.ca.us. If you would like to remain anonymous call the Salinas Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (831)775-4222.