BIG SUR, Calif. (KION)

Crews with Cal Trans District 5 remain busy working on a stretch of Highway 1 at Rat Creek. Crews are currently clearing culverts and removing removal. The closure, due to repairs, is north of Lucia to near the Lime Creek Bridge. Engineers are working on a plan for rebuilding.

Photos show repairs to rock-fall net at Cow Cliffs and debris removal.